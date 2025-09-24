MISC
Home Energy Efficiency & Innovation MISC, SHI get BV’s nod for ‘world’s first’ ammonia-fueled LR2 tanker powered by PEMFC

September 24, 2025, by Naida Hakirevic Prevljak

Malaysia’s energy-related maritime services provider MISC Berhad and South Korean shipbuilder Samsung Heavy Industries (SHI) have received approval in principle (AiP) from French class society Bureau Veritas Marine & Offshore (BV) for their design of “the world’s first” ammonia-fueled long-range 2 (LR2) tanker powered by proton exchange membrane fuel cell (PEMFC) technology.

Awarded as part of a strategic joint development project involving MISC, SHI, and BV, the AiP from BV confirms the technical feasibility of the concept as well as initial conformity to the applicable rules, industry codes, and standards.

This initiative focuses on the design and development of a large-scale commercial vessel that integrates PEMFC technology developed by South Korean maritime technology specialist Vinssen and is integrated with an ammonia cracking system (ACS) engineered by compatriot energy system company Panasia. The design will enable full-scale power for vessel propulsion, cargo handling, and onboard energy needs, surpassing previous applications, which have been limited to small vessels or auxiliary loads, according to the companies.

The vessel is developed to meet stringent International Maritime Organization (IMO) regulations while delivering significant operational benefits.

“We firmly believe that collaboration is the catalyst for maritime transformation and through this partnership, we are #deliveringProgress by uniting industry leaders in realising a future where various new technologies being deployed to solve maritime’s greatest challenge, energy transition and decarbonisation,” Zahid Osman, President and Group CEO of MISC, commented.

“This AiP is the result of combining our strengths and challenging conventional boundaries to transform sustainability aspirations into tangible progress. Together with SHI and BV, we are advancing a solution that will set a new standard for sustainable shipping and inspire greater industry-wide adoption of innovative solutions that will help the maritime industry meet its net-zero ambitions.”

“Our ammonia-fueled LR2 tanker powered by fuel cell represents a true step forward—delivering zero emissions, meeting future regulations, improving operational efficiency, and offering scalability for wider adoption,” Haeki Jang, Chief Technical Officer from Samsung Heavy Industries, said.

“This Approval in Principle is not only a technological milestone but also the power of strong partnerships. Bureau Veritas is proud to support MISC and Samsung Heavy Industries in advancing ammonia-fueled PEM fuel cell technology — a breakthrough that combines innovation, safety, and sustainability,” Matthieu de Tugny, Executive Vice President, Industrials and Commodities, Bureau Veritas, noted.

In this JDP, MISC serves as the ship owner and operator, leading vessel operations, commercial feasibility studies, and market adoption strategies. SHI contributes its shipbuilding expertise, overseeing vessel design, system integration, and engineering development. As the classification society, BV is responsible for ensuring regulatory compliance, conducting risk assessments, and granting the AiP, if it complies with the applicable BV’s Rules for classification. This provides independent validation of the project’s technical feasibility and safety.

