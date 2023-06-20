MISC teams up with WinGD and DNV for development of next-gen ammonia engines

June 20, 2023, by Ajsa Habibic

MISC Berhad (MISC), a provider of energy-related maritime solutions, has signed collaboration agreements with Swiss marine power company WinGD and classification society DNV for the development of ammonia engines for ammonia dual-fueled vessels.

Said to mark a historical milestone as the first of its kind in the world for deep-sea vessels, the agreements were signed through MISC’s entities AET and Akademi Laut Malaysia (ALAM).

According to MISC, the collaboration agreements among AET, ALAM and WinGD aim to drive the development of ammonia engines for ammonia dual-fuel vessels and strengthen its commitment to finding sustainable and safe transition pathways to zero-emission shipping.

This agreement also plays a role in the development and training of mariners to safely manage vessels built with new technologies and ammonia engines.

The collaboration deal between ALAM and DNV encompasses various domains, including research & development and the enhancement of current syllabuses for training maritime professionals at all levels, geared towards meeting the workforce needs of the low and zero-carbon pathway.

The signing of this agreement was described as pivotal in strengthening the education and training framework for the seafaring fraternity in charting a net-zero future for the maritime industry.

MISC’s President & Group Chief Executive Officer, Rajalingam Subramaniam said: ” … These agreements mark a significant step towards a just transition and certainly bring us closer to ALAM’s goal of becoming the Maritime University of choice in Asia. My sincere appreciation to WinGD and DNV for their invaluable collaboration in establishing these respective alliances. As we embark on our business transformative journey, MISC remains committed to fostering alliances with a growing list of like-minded industry partners for a purposeful just transition in managing societal emissions for generations to come.”

