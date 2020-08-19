Misje orders up to 10 eco bulk carriers in Sri Lanka
Misje Eco Bulk AS, part of Norway’s ship owning group Kåre Misje & Co., has ordered up to ten eco bulk carriers from Sri Lanka’s Colombo Dockyard PLC (CDPLC).
As informed, the deal encompasses six firm plus four optional vessels.
Signed in March 2020, the contract is scheduled to come into effect in September 2020 following Misje’s final board approval.
The 89.95-metre-long vessels are designed to hold a cargo capacity of 5,000 dwt. The type of cargo they will carry includes bulk cargo, grain, timber, unit loads and containers.
Each vessel is powered by four-stroke diesel engine with an electric hybrid system supplying additional power through a battery system.
According to CDPLC, the bulkers are developed as eco-friendly vessels, as they will have lower emissions compared to conventional bulk carriers of the same size. The concept and the basic design of the ships were developed by Wartsila Ship Design Norway AS and the detailed designing will be carried out by CDPLC.
The first vessel from the batch is scheduled to be delivered in 18 months and the subsequent vessels will be delivered in four-month intervals.
