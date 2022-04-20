MMHE, Silverstream ink partnership to promote air lubrication tech

April 20, 2022, by Naida Hakirevic Prevljak

Marine engineering and construction services provider Malaysia Marine and Heavy Engineering (MMHE) has signed a strategic agreement with UK cleantech company Silverstream Technologies.

Illustration. Image Courtesy: Silverstream Technologies

As informed, the partnership will facilitate retrofit opportunities for Silverstream’s air lubrication technology – the Silverstream System – as well as collaboration, information and knowledge sharing between the two companies.

MMHE, one of the most prominent liquefied natural gas (LNG) carrier repair yards in Asia, will collaborate with Silverstream Technologies to support LNGC owners and operators in their decarbonisation efforts by improving the efficiency of their vessels towards EEXI and CII compliance.

As part of the agreement, the two organisations will perform joint promotion of the Silverstream System and other complementary products and services, and MMHE will become an approved installation provider of the air lubrication technology.

The collaboration will also see Silverstream provide technical and commercial support to assist MMHE in securing contracts, including the provision of initial efficiency saving estimates and system design information on proposed installations.

“This strategic partnership is a promising start as it unlocks new commercial opportunities for both companies. Together, it allows us to bring the … combination of MMHE’s retrofit and conversion technical expertise and Silverstream’s air lubrication system to market in supporting our customers’ decarbonisation strategies, thus accelerating the industry’s transition to cleaner shipping,” Pandai Othman, MD & CEO, MMHE, said.

“We are very pleased to announce our collaboration with MMHE. By working together, we aim not only to raise awareness among our combined customer base … but also to encourage adoption of clean technologies more widely in the industry as an essential step in shipping’s decarbonisation journey,” Noah Silberschmidt, Founder & CEO, Silverstream Technologies, commented.

Last October, Silberschmidt revealed in an interview with Offshore Energy that the air lubrication technology is especially suitable for LNG carriers, although it is compatible with all oceangoing vessel types.

“Generally, ships that operate more quickly will see slightly higher savings. This makes our technology particularly compelling for the LNG segment, for example.”

Related Article Posted: 6 months ago Premium Silverstream: Air bubble tech particularly fit for LNGCs Posted: 6 months ago

Follow Offshore Energy’s Green Marine on social media: