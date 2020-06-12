MMT and Reach Subsea on duty at Hywind Scotland floating wind farm

MMT and Reach Subsea are set to carry out inspection services at Equinor’s Hywind Scotland floating offshore wind farm.

Simon Møkster Shipping’s vessel Stril Explorer is expected to begin the work this month.

Hywind Scotland comprises five Siemens 6 MW floating turbines mounted on SPAR-type foundations and located 25 kilometers offshore Peterhead in Aberdeenshire.

The 30 MW project, which was fully commissioned in October 2017, is the world’s first commercial floating wind farm.