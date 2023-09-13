MOL: Japan’s 1st hydrogen, biofuel hybrid passenger ship launched

September 13, 2023, by Fatima Bahtić

Japanese shipping major Mitsui O.S.K. Lines (MOL) has held a naming and launching ceremony for Japan’s first hybrid passenger ship, which uses hydrogen and biodiesel fuels.

MOL

As informed, the ceremony took place at Hongawara Ship Yard Co. today (13 September). The ship, which was ordered by MOL’s company MOTENA-Sea, was named Hanaria.

MOL revealed that the unit has a length of 33 meters, a width of 10 meters, and a draft of 1.4 meters. It is able to travel at a speed of 10.5 knots.

The vessel is expected to reduce carbon dioxide (CO 2 ) emissions by 53%-100% compared to conventional fossil fuels vessels, by introducing a system that would be the first case in Japan, that allows the selection of any of the operating modes: hydrogen fuel cells, lithium-ion batteries, and biodiesel fuel.

It is scheduled to be delivered in March 2024 and will start servicing in Fukuoka Prefecture in April 2024.

MOL

MOL has recently announced that it will work with Shell on the advancement of alternative maritime solutions and managing carbon emissions liabilities holistically.

As part of the agreement, the two companies will look to jointly conduct trials to explore the viability of bio- and synthetic fuel options as realistic decarbonisation pathways.

They will also explore the effectiveness of these fuels in the context of carbon markets.