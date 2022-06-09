MOL names third Eenex next-gen coal carrier

June 9, 2022, by Ajsa Habibic

Japanese shipping company Mitsui O.S.K Lines (MOL) has held a naming ceremony for the third vessel in the EeneX series of next-generation coal carriers.

During the ceremony, which took place on 9 June at Namura Shipbuilding, the vessel was named Energia Azalea.

Energia Azalea. Courtesy of MOL

The carrier was built to serve Japanese energy company Chugoku Electric Power by transporting coal from overseas to its power stations and contributing to a sustainable and stable supply of electricity.

The 99,965 dwt carrier is the third in the EeneX series of next-generation coal carriers based on the Japanese shipbuilding industry’s accumulated know-how and technology in developing and constructing coal carriers, along with MOL’s expertise in operating these vessels.

As described, Energia Azelea’s design adopts a double-hull structure eliminating the need to fill cargo holds with ballast water, reducing the risk of marine pollution and minimising cargo contamination with salt and rust.

To remind, the first vessel in the EeneX series, Kurotakisan Maru III, was delivered to MOL in December 2021 and will serve Electric Power Development Co.

The naming ceremony for the second vessel was held last week at Oshima Shipbuilding. The vessel was named Hokulink and will serve Hokuriku Electric Power Company.

