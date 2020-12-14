MOL trials renewable biodiesel fuel on one of its tugboats

December 14, 2020, by Jasmina Ovcina

Japanese shipping company Mitsui O.S.K. Lines (MOL) has completed a sea trial on one of its operated tugboats using next-generation renewable biodiesel fuel developed by euglena Co.

euglena biodiesel fuel is a renewable fuel produced with used cooking oil and Euglena, a type of algae similar to brown seaweed and sea tangle.

Marine diesel engines can run on this type of fuel with no modifications.

The MOL Group’s tugboat 13 Tamashio undergoes sea trials using euglena biodiesel fuel; Image by MOL

The euglena biodiesel fuel used in the test was transported from euglena Co., the demonstration plant for production of bio jet/diesel fuels in Yokohama and supplied to the 13 Tamashio in berth at the Nagoya Port Garden Pier.

The test was conducted with the cooperation of the Nagoya Port Authority.

The fuel contains no sulfur, a major source of air pollution, and produces significantly lower levels of greenhouse gases (GHGs) during combustion compared to fossil-derived fuels, according to MOL.

“MOL views its contributions to environmental conservation as a social commitment, and the entire MOL Group is working to address global environmental issues. In activities focusing group-wide efforts on achieving sustainable net zero GHG emissions, and conducted the sea trial using the low-environmental impact Euglena biodiesel fuel,” MOL said.

The 13 Tamashio is owned and operated by MOL Group company Green Kaiji Kaisha, Ltd.