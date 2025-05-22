TMD Energy diversifies into waste oil-to-biodiesel business

Back to overview
May 22, 2025, by Naida Hakirevic Prevljak

Malaysia- and Singapore-based marine fuel bunkering services provider TMD Energy Limited (TMDEL) has decided to expand strategically into oil waste collection, enhancing its environmental, social, and governance (ESG) commitments.

Illustration; Image credit Titan Clean Fuel

The company, which specializes in integrated bunkering services involving ship-to-ship transfer of marine fuels, ship management services and vessel chartering services, considers waste as a valuable resource that can be turned into fuel for ships.

As informed, the initiative aims to collect sludge oil and used cooking oil and sell to third-party partners for processing into biodiesel, which also helps diversify the company’s revenue streams.

Following a successful initial public offering (IPO), TMD Energy intends to leverage its logistics network and industry expertise to meet the increasing demand for sustainable waste disposal. It plans to collect residual oils from maritime operators and the food industry, facilitating their conversion into cleaner biodiesel.

This circular economy approach not only mitigates greenhouse gas emissions but also supports Malaysia’s national commitment to renewable energy adoption, as per TMD Energy.

The biodiesel market in Malaysia, supported by government incentives, presents substantial growth opportunities. TMDEL’s entry into this sector is said to align with evolving regulatory frameworks and the corporate demand for eco-conscious partnerships.

“Our expansion signifies a strategic shift toward long-term environmental stewardship,” Dato’ Sri Kam Choy Ho, Chairman and CEO of TMD Energy, commented.

“By collaborating with businesses, agencies and environmental organizations, we aim to redefine waste as a valuable resource—transforming sustainability commitments into actionable and scalable solutions.”

“This initiative reinforces TMDEL’s dual commitment to operational excellence and ecological responsibility. The company’s established infrastructure ensures efficient collection, and we target to engage in processing and distribution of biodiesel in the near future, so as to position the company as a key player in Southeast Asia’s green energy transition,” he added.

“Every step forward is a step toward a future where economic growth and environmental responsibility coexist,” Dato’ Sri Kam Choy Ho concluded.

TMD Energy currently operates in 19 ports in Malaysia with a fleet of 15 bunkering vessels.

