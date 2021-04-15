More Tekmar cable protection to be installed offshore China

April 15, 2021, by Nadja Skopljak

Tekmar Energy has secured a cable protection system (CPS) supply contract for an offshore wind farm located off the Shandong Peninsula in North East China.

Tekmar Energy will supply its TekLink Mechanical Latch CPS technology to protect the project’s subsea inter-array cables as they transition from the seabed through the dynamic zone to the topside hang-off position.

The systems will be manufactured at the company’s production facility in the North East of England and exported to China in the second quarter of the year.

“We are delighted to secure another exciting CPS supply contract in China and to secure our market-leading position in the region,” Russell Edmondson, Managing Director at Tekmar Energy said.

The award follows two recently announced CPS supply contracts for offshore wind projects located in the coastal province of Guangdong in southeast China.

Last year, Tekmar Energy secured contracts to provide its CPS for the Sheyang, Qidong and Dalian Zhuanghe offshore wind projects in China.