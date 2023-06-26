More work for PGS, TGS and SLB to glean insight into oil & gas accumulations off Malaysia

June 26, 2023, by Melisa Cavcic

Oslo-headquartered seismic company PGS, together with JV consortium partners TGS and SLB, has inked a MultiClient reprocessing agreement to expand MultiClient 3D coverage in the prospective Sarawak province offshore Malaysia.

Ramform Sovereign seismic vessel; Source: PGS

According to PGS, this will be achieved by reprocessing legacy datasets with Petronas Malaysia Petroleum Management’s approval to complement and merge with newly acquired phases. This enhances a multi-year contract to acquire and process up to 105,000 km² of MultiClient 3D data over a five-year period in the basin, which was initially awarded in August 2020 by Petronas.

While the first phase of the Sarawak acquisition programme was acquired in 2021 and covered 8,400 square kilometres, the second phase is currently underway in blocks ND-3 and SK-3B and will be merged with approximately 6,700 square kilometres of reprocessed data. The 2008-built Ramform Sovereign seismic acquisition vessel is scheduled to complete this in August, with final deliverables available in 2Q 2024.

Nathan Oliver, EVP Sales & Services in PGS, commented: “The Sarawak basins comprise a proven petroleum system with many producing fields already present in the Central Luconia province. Through the addition of high-quality reprocessing of legacy data on a MultiClient basis, PGS and partners will be able to high-grade areas and merge with newly acquired GeoStreamer data to improve regional understanding of the petroleum systems and leads mapping in frontier blocks. This will ultimately lead to accelerated projects and renewed phases of acquisition.”

PGS has been working on securing new deals and the latest one was revealed at the start of June 2023 with an undisclosed company. It entails a 3D exploration acquisition contract in the Mediterranean.