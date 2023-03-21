More work for PXGEO with Petrobras

March 21, 2023, by Nadja Skopljak

PXGEO has secured a contract with the Sépia consortium to carry out an ocean bottom node (OBN) survey in the Santos Basin offshore Brazil.

PXGEO

The 3D survey is set to be acquired in water depths of 2,300 meters with a duration of approximately four months.

PXGEO Executive Chairman Peter Zickerman said: “This will be our fourth project acquired for Petrobras, since mid-2021, demonstrating our ongoing commitment to deliver safe and efficient deep water OBN acquisition solutions in Brazil.”

Related Article Posted: 9 months ago Petrobras hires PXGEO for more OBN work Posted: 9 months ago

Production at Sépia started in 2021 and is targeting a plateau of 180,000 barrels per day with the first FPSO. The second one is expected to increase the overall oil production of the field to around 350,000 b/d.

Petrobras is the operator of the Sépia shared reservoir, holding 55.3 per cent, TotalEnergies 16.9 per cent, Petronas Petróleo Brasil and QatarEnergy 12.7 per cent each, and Petrogal 2.4 per cent.

The Brazilian oil and gas giant announced at the end of October 2022 that it had made an oil discovery in a well located in the co-participated area of Sépia. In December, the company began the contracting process for two floating, production, storage and offloading (FPSO) production units for the shared reservoirs of Atapu and Sépia deepwater oil fields.