More work for Shearwater offshore South Korea

March 8, 2023, by Nadja Skopljak

Shearwater GeoServices has secured a third project offshore South Korea with Korea National Oil Corporation (KNOC).

Under the contract, Shearwater GeoServices will deliver a 3D streamer survey covering 1,200 square kilometers.

“We are proud to again have been chosen by KNOC for an important survey in South Korea,” said Irene Waage Basili, CEO of Shearwater GeoServices. “We look forward to delivering fully processed geophysical data to the client and to continue to support KNOC in ensuring national energy security.”

To remind, the parties announced their first collaboration in 2022. Namely, Shearwater GeoServices reported in April last year that it had won its first contract with KNOC for the delivery of two 3D seismic surveys, including seismic data processing and imaging.

Speaking about its most recent news, the Norwegian company won two contracts with Brazilian oil and gas giant Petrobras at the beginning of this year for 4D seismic surveys. This is said to add eight months to the company’s order book.