Motive Offshore hails renewables boost

September 7, 2020, by Adis Ajdin

Subsea equipment specialist Motive Offshore has reported a successful first half of the year, despite the effects of the global pandemic.

In addition to completion of pre-COVID project awards, the company has won a number of contracts during the past five months.

These awards should set to see the Banff-headquartered company end the year on budget.

Recent awards reflect a focus upon the renewable energy sector, particularly for the company’s Fabrication division which previously reported a 155 per cent increase in turnover during 2018/19.

The division has completed a total of 46 vessel mobilisations/demobilisations in the last twelve months, worth a total of £665,000.

It has also undertaken a number of largescale work scopes, including the production of an active heave compensation winch – a first for Motive – for use within offshore wind project and fulfilment of its largest fabrication contract to date, the fast-track manufacture and vessel installation of a 55Te Grillages package.

The company has reported recent success for its Spooling & Inspection division – which has renewed two major framework agreements from its Houston and Port of Blyth bases – and its UAE entity, Motive FZE, which has seen an increased demand for its inspection services, necessitating the recruitment of local technicians.

Motive’s Norwegian-based Flexibles division has also announced an umbilical testing contract award for three different scopes from a major subsea contractor, worth £856,000.

The result of upcoming activity, Motive has launched a recruitment drive across several areas of the business, including two technical positions within its Norwegian entity, Pumptech, as well as a business-wide Technology Lead and a graduate position within its Knowledge Transfer Partnership (KTP) with the University of Aberdeen.

In addition, previous UAE regional director, Eddie Moore, became Group business development director, a new role for the company.

James Gregg, Motive COO, stated:

“Despite the initial shock felt across the offshore energy industry earlier this year, Motive has ensured that any ramifications have been mitigated by flexibility and courage, resulting in an exceptionally busy period for our workshops.

“We continue to invest in our people and see this time as an opportunity to focus on and invest in strategic global business development. This includes the creation of a Group Business Development Director role, and the introduction of new technology which will provide client equipment performance data.

“We have also commenced work on a significant project to ensure that every element of our business – from the design and operation of our products, to our travel habits – complies with increasing ESG (environmental, social and corporate governance) legislation, which is critical in future-proofing the business.”