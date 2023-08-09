MSC makes waves again with a fresh order for 10 LNG-powered newbuilds

August 9, 2023, by Jasmina Ovcina Mandra

The world’s largest containershipping firm MSC has returned to Chinese shipbuilder Zhoushan Changhong International Shipyard with an order for an additional ten LNG-powered containerships.

Image credit CIMC Group

The deal will see Zhoushan Changhong International Shipyard build ten LNG-powered behemoths each boasting a 10,300 TEU capacity, as reported by Chinese media outlets.

These 10,000-TEU dual-fuel container ships have been developed and designed independently by CIMC’s subsidiary CIMC Ocean Engineering Design and Research Institute (CIMC ORIC).

Their Energy Efficiency Design Index (EEDI) exceeds the benchmarks set by IMO’s Phase III emissions standards, showcasing a substantial 50% reduction. The Container Intensity Indicator (CII) remains well within optimal operational ranges until 2040.

A key aspect of the ships’ design is the incorporation of a dual-fuel main engine and generator, optimized for LNG utilization, and adaptable configuration that also aligns with the potential for the use of ammonia and methanol as marine fuel.

The delivery timeline for these ships is set between the latter part of 2026 and 2027. The pricing of the deal has not been disclosed.

The latest emerges on the back of a contract signed at the beginning of 2023 when MSC ordered ten 11,500 TEU vessels also powered by LNG.

CIMC ORIC is the designer of these ships as well and the delivery of the newbuilds will be spread between 2025 and 2026.

Furthermore, the ships have been designed with fuel efficiency in mind and they have 5 pct lower fuel consumption when compared to their counterparts of the same size.

Aside from the dual-fuel propulsion, enabling the vessels to run on both LNG and conventional fuel, the ships will also adopt the most-advanced ammonia-ready design.

Earlier this year, MSC emerged as the first ocean carrier to surpass a staggering 5 million TEU in fleet capacity, growing its fleet from 4 million TEU to 5 million TEU in a mere 22 months.

Alphaliner’s calculations show that MSC purchased 306 containerships with a capacity of 1.2 million TEU since August 2020, basically buying any ship the company could get its hands on.

The Swiss-based container shipping giant MSC has the largest orderbook by far in the industry with around 130 containerships on order.

The container shipping titan has been a strong advocate of LNG as a marine fuel and has recently joined SEA LNG coalition with the aim of collaborating with the organization on exploring the prospects of bio-LNG, particularly renewable synthetic LNG, as mainstream marine fuel molecules.

“In alignment with our net zero commitments by 2050, we view fossil-based LNG as a fuel in transition and fully expect bio and renewable synthetic LNG to be a key part of our longer-term multi-fuel strategy for deploying net zero fuels,” Bud Darr, Executive Vice President, Maritime Policy & Government Affairs MSC Group, said.