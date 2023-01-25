MSC linked to massive order for 10 LNG-powered boxships

January 25, 2023, by Jasmina Ovcina Mandra

Geneva-based container shipping major MSC has reportedly returned to yards with a mammoth order comprising ten LNG-fuelled boxships.

Shipbrokers say that the order involves Neopanamax vessels (11,400 TEU) and that the company is paying around $120 million per vessel. Chinese shipbuilder Zhoushan Changhong International Shipyard is believed to have won the construction contract.

The vessels are slated for delivery in 2025 and 2026.

MSC does not reveal information on its orders, however, based on the data from Alphaliner, the company already has the strongest orderbook in the industry comprising 125 vessels.

The company has been described as the biggest expansionist among the big shipping lines last year, adding 321,500 TEU (+7.5%) to its fleet.

MSC overtook its 2M partner Maersk in 2021 as the world’s largest carrier having increased its fleet capacity by a 411,000 TEU slots (+10.7%) by predominantly acquiring second-hand tonnage.