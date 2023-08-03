SEA-LNG coalition welcomes MSC as its latest member

August 3, 2023, by Aida Čučuk

MSC Mediterranean Shipping Company has joined SEA-LNG, the multi-sector industry coalition established to demonstrate the benefits of the LNG pathway as a route to shipping’s decarbonization.

Courtesy of MSC Mediterranean Shipping Company

In recent years, MSC has made investments in LNG-fuelled vessels in the different sectors it operates. In 2022, it saw its first five newbuilding dual-fuel LNG-capable container vessels in operation. In the cruise sector, it launched MSC World Europa and MSC Euribia, whose maiden voyage was powered by bio-LNG.

MSC said it is committed to maintaining a modern fleet that will advance progress towards net zero decarbonization by replacing conventional fuel vessels with dual-fuel capable vessels in the short term, including those fuelled by LNG.

Furthermore, it noted it endeavours to be a steward of the world’s oceans, adding it has invested substantially in ship design, cutting-edge technologies and digital applications to improve energy efficiency. It also emphasized it is taking actions to properly support meeting its target of complete net decarbonization by 2050.

MSC is also exploring a range of alternative fuels and propulsion solutions. It said it sees cross-industry collaboration as crucial to scaling these solutions for the maritime industry, and it expects to operate its vessels on a range of fuel options in the future.

The company is also a member of the Methane Abatement in Maritime Innovation Initiative (MAMII) and the Society for Gas as a Marine Fuel (SGMF).

Commenting on joining the SEA-LNG coalition, Bud Darr, Executive Vice President, Maritime Policy & Government Affairs MSC Group, said: “We are committed to catalyzing the development, accessibility and uptake of net zero fuels and believe we have found another excellent partner to help continue to drive the industry in this direction.”

“We look forward to working with SEA-LNG to further assess and collaborate on the exciting long-term prospects of bio-LNG, particularly renewable synthetic LNG, as mainstream marine fuel molecules.”

“In alignment with our net zero commitments by 2050, we view fossil-based LNG as a fuel in transition and fully expect bio and renewable synthetic LNG to be a key part of our longer-term multi-fuel strategy for deploying net zero fuels.”

Peter Keller, Chairman of SEA-LNG, stated: “MSC’s decision to work with our coalition of companies across the LNG value chain demonstrates its confidence in the LNG pathway as a viable solution for flexibly advancing shipping along its decarbonization journey.”

To note, the SEA-LNG coalition spans the entire shipping value chain and is said to be committed to sharing and developing credible, fact-based analysis of the LNG pathway.

Charmain Keller emphasized the advantages of LNG, stating: “LNG is available at scale for deep sea shipping today. Existing LNG infrastructure can accommodate bio-LNG and renewable synthetic LNG as they become increasingly accessible, lowering investment barriers. Waiting is not an option, the LNG pathway offers immediate decarbonization benefits and a route to net-zero shipping.”

