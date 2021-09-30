Back to overview Home Green marine MSC sued over (un)lawful Cuba dealings Premium MSC sued over (un)lawful Cuba dealings Regulation & policy September 30, 2021, by Naida Hakirevic Prevljak Swiss container shipping major Mediterranean Shipping Company (MSC) has become the latest carrier targeted by the Blanco Rosell Siblings over “illicit” business dealings in Cuba. Premium content Checking for account. You need javascript to validate your login status. Premium Premium content Want to become future-proof? Become a PREMIUM Subscriber Do not want to miss out on any information about Offshore Energy? Subscribe to our PREMIUM content! You benefit from In-depth articles PREMIUM articles Videos with insights from industry leaders Customized newsletters with content that suits you Premium event sessions on demand And much more! Choose your preferred PREMIUM subscription now Best value Yearly First month for free only € 12,60 per month Buy now Monthly only €15,13 per month Buy now Not ready to buy? You can also try for free here. Premium content Your current account does not have access to this premium item. Please upgrade your membership to access this content. Want to become future-proof? Become a PREMIUM Subscriber Do not want to miss out on any information about Offshore Energy? Subscribe to our PREMIUM content! You benefit from In-depth articles PREMIUM articles Videos with insights from industry leaders Customized newsletters with content that suits you Premium event sessions on demand And much more! Choose your preferred PREMIUM subscription now Best value Yearly First month for free only € 12,60 per month Buy now Monthly only €15,13 per month Buy now Not ready to buy? You can also try for free here. View post tag: Container shipping View post tag: Cuba View post tag: lawsuit View post tag: Mediterranean Shipping Company View post tag: msc Share this article Related news List of highlighted news articles Posted: 2 months ago MSC, Fincantieri team up for 1st hydrogen-fueled cruise ship Categories: Infrastructure Posted: 2 months ago Posted: 2 months ago Chantiers installs EGCSs on 3 MSC Cruises vessels Categories: Equipment Posted: 2 months ago Posted: 2 months ago MSC takes delivery of largest cruise ship built in Italy Categories: Infrastructure Posted: 2 months ago Posted: 2 months ago MSC, Shell partner up to accelerate maritime decarbonization Categories: Collaboration Posted: 2 months ago Related Partners Partner Alewijnse Partner Saltwater Engineering B.V. Partner Damen Shipyards Group