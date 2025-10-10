Multiple Solstad anchor handlers, one CSV secure contracts totaling 700 days

Multiple Solstad anchor handlers and one CSV secure contracts totaling 700 days
October 10, 2025, by Nadja Skopljak

Norway’s Solstad Maritime has secured new contracts for several anchor handling tug supply vessels (AHTS) and a construction support vessel (CSV) that combined have a firm duration of approximately 700 vessel days.

Normand Baltic. Source: Solstad via LinkedIn

The AHTS Normand Saracen and Normand Scorpion have been awarded contracts with an undisclosed operator in the Asia-Pacific (APAC) region that include a combined firm period of 516 days, plus a combined optional period of 358 days. Commencement is scheduled for the first quarter of 2026.

In the same region, Normand Scorpion has secured two additional projects with tier-one EPIC contractors for subsea installation work, scheduled to start in December. The projects have an expected duration of up to two months.

Furthermore, a contract with an undisclosed operator has been awarded to Normand Sapphire in the Mediterranean Sea. The firm period is 60 days, plus options thereafter, with the contract starting immediately.

The 2010-built CSV Normand Baltic has received an extension of its current contract that has a firm duration until the end of the year, with the extension representing a firm period of approximately 100 days, including further options thereafter.

According to Solstad, the combined value of the firm contracts is approximately $50 million.

