Multiple subsea robotics contracts with Petrobras bring $180 million to Oceaneering

September 1, 2025, by Nadja Skopljak

U.S. subsea engineering and applied technology firm Oceaneering International has secured multiple subsea robotics contracts with Brazilian state-owned energy giant Petrobras that have an anticipated aggregate revenue of approximately $180 million.

Following a competitive tender, Oceaneering’s Brazilian subsidiary Marine Production Systems do Brasil (MPS) was awarded the contracts during the second quarter of 2025 for the provision of work-class remotely operated vehicle (ROV) services, specialized tooling packages, and survey services onboard multiple anchor handling and ROV support vessels working on Petrobras’ projects offshore Brazil.

The scopes include ROV support of inspection, maintenance, and repair (IRM) and decommissioning activities, as well as services related to surface and subsea positioning, FPSO hook-ups, mooring inspections, and pile installations.

The contracts, each with a duration of four years and options to extend, will begin on various dates in the third and fourth quarters of 2025 and the first quarter of 2026.

“As a global leader in ROV services, we are excited to further expand our presence in Brazil. These contracts provide visibility into our backlog over the next several years, reinforcing our outlook for resilient offshore energy markets,” said Martin McDonald, Senior Vice President of Subsea Robotics at Oceaneering.

“This visibility also allows us to strategically plan and allocate resources, ensuring safe, consistent, and reliable performance. We are proud to continue our support of Petrobras’ offshore projects and contributions to the development of Brazil’s energy sector.”

Through MPS, Oceaneering operates multiple facilities, including a center for ROV, survey, subsea intervention tooling, and engineered solutions and an onshore remote operations center in Macaé, and an umbilical manufacturing plant in Niterói. The company has been operating in Brazil for almost three decades.

Oceaneering on July 1 began a contract with U.S. energy major ExxonMobil for the provision of ROV services and integrated solutions at an offshore block in Angola, which is expected to generate $80 million to $90 million in revenue over its three-year term.

The firm also recently upgraded its 77-meter-long research vessel Ocean Intervention II, launched in 2000, to perform simultaneous autonomous survey operations.

