Back to overview Home Fossil Energy Murphy Oil’s giant FPS King’s Quay reaches Texas Premium Murphy Oil’s giant FPS King’s Quay reaches Texas Project & Tenders September 22, 2021, posted by Nermina Kulovic Murphy Oil is on schedule to achieve the first oil from its Gulf of Mexico fields in 1H 2022 as the King’s Quay FPS has reached Texas. Premium content Checking for account. You need javascript to validate your login status. Premium Premium content Want to become future-proof? Become a PREMIUM Subscriber Do not want to miss out on any information about Offshore Energy? Subscribe to our PREMIUM content! You benefit from In-depth articles PREMIUM articles Videos with insights from industry leaders Customized newsletters with content that suits you Premium event sessions on demand And much more! Choose your preferred PREMIUM subscription now Best value Yearly First month for free only € 12,60 per month Buy now Monthly only €15,13 per month Buy now Not ready to buy? You can also try for free here. Premium content Your current account does not have access to this premium item. Please upgrade your membership to access this content. Want to become future-proof? Become a PREMIUM Subscriber Do not want to miss out on any information about Offshore Energy? Subscribe to our PREMIUM content! You benefit from In-depth articles PREMIUM articles Videos with insights from industry leaders Customized newsletters with content that suits you Premium event sessions on demand And much more! Choose your preferred PREMIUM subscription now Best value Yearly First month for free only € 12,60 per month Buy now Monthly only €15,13 per month Buy now Not ready to buy? You can also try for free here. View post tag: Cosco Shipping View post tag: Gulf of Mexico View post tag: Hyundai Heavy View post tag: King’s Quay View post tag: Murphy Oil Share this article Related news List of highlighted news articles Posted: 9 months ago TechnipFMC picks Oceaneering connectors for GoM tieback project Categories: Equipment Posted: 9 months ago Posted: 13 days ago Talos assets not responsible for Gulf of Mexico oil spill Categories: Environment Posted: 13 days ago Posted: 28 days ago Talos Energy secures carbon capture and storage site in Texas waters Categories: Carbon Capture Usage & Storage Posted: 28 days ago Posted: 6 months ago Oceaneering inks rig services deal in GoM Categories: Project & Tenders Posted: 6 months ago Related Partners Partner EEW Special Pipe Constructions GmbH Partner Alewijnse Partner Smulders With over 50 years of experience in the construction, manufacturing, supply and assembly of steel constructions, Smulders was the logical choice for offshore…