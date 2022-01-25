N-Sea charters Dutch hybrid survey and ROV support vessel

January 25, 2022, by Nadja Skopljak

N-Sea Group has signed a long-term vessel agreement with Geo Plus for the advanced DP1 hybrid survey and ROV support vessel Geo Focus.

Source: N-Sea

N-Sea said the move comes as it had taken significant steps through a plan of growth by creating an environment for future investments, strategic partnerships, and long-term client relationships.

The 35-meter long Geo Focus is one of six vessels that N-Sea will have under full management and control.

The company believes that by having dedicated vessels it is able to provide safer and more efficient operations through working with fully committed and integrated teams.

“I would like to congratulate and thank Geo Plus on this unique opportunity, as it secures N-Sea’s position as one of the most diverse companies in the subsea solution industry for clients to accomplish and succeed their growth ambitions, by creating a community of entrepreneurship, knowledge, experience, and innovation,” said Arno van Poppel, CEO of N-Sea.

Geo Focus, built in 2012 by De Haas Maassluis, features a Kongsberg EM2040 MKII multibeam (moonpool) and a Kongsberg EA 400 singlebeam (hull mounted). It has the capacity to accommodate 18 persons.

The vessel’s high spec survey equipment is permanently installed, N-Sea said.