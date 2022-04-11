NAPA, ClassNK to assess fuel and carbon emission savings across Marubeni’s fleet

April 11, 2022, by Ajsa Habibic

Maritime software, services, and data analysis provider NAPA, class society ClassNK and Japanese conglomerate Marubeni Corporation have teamed up to assess fuel and carbon emission savings through voyage optimisation.

As described, NAPA will deploy its Fleet Intelligence platform to retrospectively analyse the impact of the Energy Efficiency Existing Ship Index (EEXI) using the actual vessel performance across Marubeni’s fleet and compare it against similar fleets.

NAPA Fleet Intelligence. Source: NAPA

Based on ClassNK’s verification, analysis and accuracy services, NAPA will predict how well the Marubeni vessels will be able to perform in the future with reduced propulsion power and remain competitive in the market from 2023 onwards when the new EEXI and Carbon Intensity Indicator (CII) requirements enter into force.

Through collaboration, the partners aim to analyse the effect of EEXI requirements on Marubeni’s fleet in terms of transportation capacity, CO2 emissions and fuel consumption.

NAPA will also calculate CII for vessels using historical operation data and predict how much performance can be improved with the weather routing system, NAPA Voyage Optimization.

Naoki Mizutani, managing director at NAPA Japan, said that investing in rigorous analysis at the outset will help Marubeni chart its course through the huge number of decisions that will be required to reduce emissions and remain competitive in the long term.

“It is a very exciting opportunity for Marubeni to collaborate with NAPA and ClassNK on this joint study that will help reduce CO2 emissions and fuel consumption. We hope that this joint study will make a contribution to improving the maritime industry’s carbon footprint through digital solutions for shipping operations”, Takayuki Hase, general manager of Ship Department at Marubeni, added.

Yoshimichi Sasaki, general manager of Digital Transformation Center at ClassNK, expressed his hope that the initiative among three parties will be able to propose a model to utilise the actual vessel performance and extend its implementation in the maritime industry, leading to a low carbon world.

