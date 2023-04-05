Napier Port to drive down emissions with new equipment

April 5, 2023, by Fatima Bahtić

Napier Port, one of New Zealand’s largest ports, has taken delivery of four new Kalmar container handling machines after a comprehensive procurement process that was aligned with the port’s emissions reduction strategy and wider sustainability objectives.

Napier Port

As informed, the port took delivery of two eco reach stackers and two empty container handlers.

These machines have a natural, long-term life cycle, so it is critical the right environmental and investment decisions are made as the port works towards its goal of net-zero emissions by 2050.

Napier Port CEO Todd Dawson said the port is focused on the reduction of diesel consumption and reducing carbon emissions on port.

“We made good progress last year on measuring our emissions and developing an Emission Reduction Strategy that will provide the framework to guide Napier Port’s important decarbonising journey ahead. This decision-making framework requires mandatory consideration of low emission technology for any investment or business case and is aligned to our Asset Renewal Programme,” said Dawson.

“…all four machines offer more efficient fuel usage rates over our existing inventory and will help drive down our annual diesel consumption and total emissions on port. Additionally, a favourable total cost of ownership analysis, including the potential benefits of a long-term disposal partnership for existing equipment, highlighted Kalmar as the supplier of choice when it came to finding a supplier whose values and broader sustainability objectives closely aligned with those of Napier Port,” added Dawson.

Last year, Napier Port focused on defining its greenhouse gas (GHG) inventory scope to reflect best practice.

Diesel usage is the primary source of Napier Port’s current emissions with its container handler fleet now 36 machines being one of the biggest sources of Scope 1 carbon emissions (2,945.6 tCO2e in FY22) on the port, and other contributors including the marine fleet and six mobile harbour cranes.

Dawson continued: “Napier Port’s sustainability journey is one of continuous improvement and we’re keeping a close eye on low emissions technology for all of our assets. We’re encouraged by the speed of advancement for alternative fuel solutions; however, currently any viable options tend to be lower-power and lower-range than are ideal for Napier Port’s current specific requirements.”

“There is still uncertainly regarding emerging technology, cost and the supply and distribution of green electricity, hydrogen and charging networks. Accordingly, Napier Port’s emissions reduction strategy framework will continue to be developed over the coming years and involve further investigations into the viability of alternative fuel sources.”

In 2022, Napier Port signed a memorandum of understanding (MOU) with New Zealand zero emissions hydrogen specialists Hiringa Energy to investigate renewable energy initiatives involving the use of green hydrogen.