Navios Unite loses containers off Western Australia

Several containers have fallen overboard from a Liberia-flagged containership in rough weather off the coast of Western Australia, the Australian Maritime Safety Authority (AMSA) said.

The 8,204 TEU Navios Unite lost “about three shipping containers” about 33 kilometres south west of Cape Leeuwin on 25 June 2020.

The Post-Panamax vessel is on a journey from Fremantle to Adelaide in South Australia.

Overnight, AMSA tasked its Challenger jet from Perth to search an area of about 1600 square kilometres for any sightings of the missing containers. However, no containers were sighted, according to the maritime authority.

“AMSA is gathering information about the incident and will determine its course of action once the circumstances are understood,” AMSA added.

Built in South Korea in 2006, the 101,400 dwt Navios Unite is operated by Monaco-based Navios Maritime Containers and commercially controlled by Australia’s ANL, VesselsValue’s data shows.

A month ago, a Singapore-flagged boxship APL England was involved in a similar incident when it lost about 50 containers in heavy weather off Sydney. The ship was en route from China to Australia at the time of the incident.