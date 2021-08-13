NCL’s lead Prima-class cruise ship launched in Italy

August 13, 2021, by Naida Hakirevic Prevljak

Italian shipbuilder Fincantieri has floated out Norwegian Prima, the first of six energy-efficient Prima-class vessels being built for Norwegian Cruise Line (NCL).

Image Courtesy: Fincantieri

The ceremony took place at a shipyard in Marghera, Venice, on 13 August.

Along with its sister-ships, Norwegian Prima will form the backbone of the future NCL fleet, being more than 142,500-tons, almost 300 meters long, and accommodating 3,215 guests.

Deliveries of the six units are scheduled each year between 2022 and 2027.

The class is based on a prototype project developed by Fincantieri where focus was set on energy efficiency, with the twofold aim of optimizing consumption at sea and reducing environmental impact, compliant with all the most recent regulations on this matter.

NCL is part of Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. that also operates the Regent Seven Seas Cruises brand, to which Fincantieri has delivered in Sestri Ponente (Genoa) the ultra-luxury ships Seven Seas Explorer in 2016 and Seven Seas Splendor in 2020 in Ancona, as well as Oceania Cruises, for which the group has in its orderbook two new generation cruise ships, worth over EUR 1 billion, which will start the Allura-class.