Neptune decommissions three platforms in Dutch North Sea

Oil and gas company Neptune Energy has decommissioned the L10-C, L10-D and L10-G platforms from the Dutch sector of the North Sea.

The platforms have been providing offshore natural gas to the Netherlands for around 40 years and ceased production in 2016.

According to Neptune’s statement on Wednesday, more than 3,400 tonnes of steel – around half the weight of the Eiffel Tower – were removed as part of the decommissioning program that was carried out by Neptune Energy and Boskalis, using the Bokalift1 vessel.

The steelwork was removed from the seabed and placed on the vessel in a series of lifting operations.

The removal of rock will return the seabed to a clean state and will mark the completion of this extensive operation, Neptune explained.

Lex de Groot, Managing Director of Neptune Energy in the Netherlands said: “These three platforms had come to the end of their economic lives and, as of the 1970s early 1980s, they have been producing Dutch offshore gas to heat our homes and fuel the economy.

“It’s our responsibility to decommission these platforms, take everything with us and leave the seabed in a clean state”.

He added: “All three platforms were brought onshore and the associated materials will be recycled or reused as much as possible”.

Marcel van Bergen, Managing Director of Boskalis Offshore Heavy Lifting, commented on the performance of its transportation and installation vessel Bokalift1: “Its 3,000-ton crane and 6,300 square metres free deck space made it perfect for the job to decommission the three platforms and transport these to shore”.

The L10 Area continues to operate with gas being produced from numerous platforms centred around the Neptune-operated L10-A platform.