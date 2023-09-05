Neptune Lines orders two dual-fuel PCTCs in China

September 5, 2023, by Jasmina Ovcina Mandra

Greek shipping company Neptune Lines has placed an order for two next-generation vessels, specially designed for its short sea trades, with Fujian Mawei shipyard in China.

Image credit: Neptune Lines

The 4,200 CEU dual-fuel pure car truck carrier (PCTC) vessels will be delivered in 2026.

The new vessels are being ordered under the Genesis Project, and they will increase relevant cargo capacity by 36% from the current core fleet vessels.

Both vessels have hybrid energy systems, designed and constructed to use battery installation to supply peak power. The ships are dual-fueled, which means they are able to utilize LNG or VLSFO as fuel in their high-pressure 2-stroke engines.

A controllable pitch propeller with a shaft generator and multiple thrusters are utilized for the propulsion and efficient maneuvering of the vessels. Shore power capability will be installed, enabling the ship to connect to port grids when available to remove emissions when in port.

The design has been developed together with Deltamarin and the vessels will be classed by DNV.

“We are proud that Neptune Lines has chosen us as the Designer for their next generation PCTC vessels and are pleased with the excellent co-operation between participating parties throughout the design development. Secondly, we look forward to working with Fujian Mawei Shipbuilding, providing them with engineering services and supporting them in the execution of this cutting-edge newbuilding program for Neptune Lines,” says Janne Uotila, CEO of Deltamarin.

“Neptune Lines continues to improve its environmental performance by using the latest advanced technologies, fuels, and scale improvements. We are determined to drive the energy transition of the shipping industry, while remaining committed to providing adaptable and sophisticated solutions to our customers’ needs and reacting swiftly to their demands. We remain dedicated to our mantra of Wake Forward,” said Neptune Lines’s CEO Craig Jasienski.

The company has a fleet comprised of 21 PCTCs with different loading capacities, ranging from 1,500 to 6,500 vehicles.