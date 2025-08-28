Netherlands raises its energy security bar with permitting milestone for new LNG terminal

Courtesy of VTTI
Business Developments & Projects
August 28, 2025, by Melisa Cavcic

VTTI, a Dutch energy infrastructure company, and Höegh Evi, a Norwegian owner and operator of liquefied natural gas (LNG) carriers and floating storage and regasification units (FSRUs), have ticked off the first phase of the permit procedure from the list of requirements to bring their proposed new LNG terminal to life in the Netherlands.

Following the formal initiation of the permitting process for the Zeeland Energy Terminal (ZET) in May 2025, VTTI has confirmed the completion of the first permit phase for the planned project, after reaching what it describes as an important milestone in the permitting process.

The publication of the response bundle is perceived to conclude the initial phase, covering the notification of intent and the proposed participation approach by the Ministry of Climate and Green Growth (KGG). The company believes this LNG terminal is a key project to strengthen the energy supply in the Netherlands.

With 18 responses received regarding the plan, the replies are to be published alongside the draft scope and level of detail memorandum, which will initiate the next phase of the permitting process. ZET, which is planned to be located either in the Sloe Port in Vlissingen or the Braakman Port in Terneuzen, will operate using a floating storage and regasification unit (FSRU).

VTTI and Höegh Evi are convinced that ZET will make a vital contribution to a reliable, future-proof, and affordable energy supply, as it is expected to complement the country’s two existing LNG import terminals: the Gate terminal in Maasvlakte, Rotterdam, and the EemsEnergy Terminal in Eemshaven, Groningen. Both are joint ventures between Gasunie and Vopak.

A direct connection to the national gas grid will enable the LNG terminal to provide additional LNG import capacity, which is expected to strengthen both the security and affordability of energy in the European country.

Seen as a strategically important project for the Dutch government, ZET is now underway, according to VTTI, which claims that the terminal offers significant opportunities for the local economy.

The company underlines that the communication regarding the open season, during which interested market parties can participate, is anticipated in early 2026. The proposed LNG terminal is planned to be operational in 2028/2029.

