New CEO to lead next phase of Hamburg Süd’s integration

February 5, 2021, by Naida Hakirevic

German container shipping company Hamburg Süd, part of Maersk Line, has appointed new chief executive officer (CEO) to lead the next step of the carrier’s integration.

As informed, long-serving Hamburg Süd executive Poul Hestbaek, who is currently the company’s chief commercial officer (CCO), will take over the reins from Arnt Vespermann, who after more than 20 years with Hamburg Süd has decided to leave the company.

The change will take place by end of the first quarter 2021.

Hamburg Süd said it had successfully established its brand as part of A.P. Moller-Maersk. Since Hamburg Süd was acquired, the company has been gradually integrating and realising significant synergies at the same time as keeping local empowerment.

Going into the next phase, focus will be on securing and further strengthening customer relations, according to the company.

“We promised … that Hamburg Süd’s DNA would remain unchanged during the integration process… We have kept that promise,” Vespermann said.

“A.P. Moller-Maersk’s multi-brand strategy has been established on the global markets. Going forward, we will place an even stronger focus on implementing this strategy and strengthening our Hamburg Süd brand in terms of customer relations, such as in our Key Account Management efforts. Thus, now is the ideal time for me to relinquish the helm to Poul Hestbaek.”

“I would like to take this opportunity to thank Arnt Vespermann for his dedication and leadership. Arnt has played an instrumental role in ensuring the very successful integration of Hamburg Süd. In the year of the acquisition, Hamburg Süd even grew the volumes, which is a sign of the brand’s extremely high customer loyalty,” Vincent Clerc, CEO Ocean and Logistics at A.P. Moller – Maersk, commented.