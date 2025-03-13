New Dutch-made cable maintenance vessel under construction
March 13, 2025, by Nadja Skopljak

The Netherlands-based shipbuilder and designer Neptune Marine has commenced construction of a new cable maintenance vessel.

Source: Neptune Marine

The vessel named Altera will be 100 meters long and will be used for offshore cable maintenance work and offshore support services.

According to Neptune Marine, it will be capable of operating worldwide.

Offshore Energy contacted the Dutch company for more information about Altera and is awaiting the reply.

Source: Neptune Marine

To remind, in the summer of 2024, Neptune Marine and N-Sea launched what is said to be the first dedicated cable repair and installation vessel, following the conversion of an anchored barge.

This January, Neptune Marine held the keel laying ceremony for the hybrid survey and remotely operated vehicle (ROV) support vessel it is building for N-Sea. The delivery is expected in the first quarter of 2026, with the vessel set to be operational by mid-March 2026.

