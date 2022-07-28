New firm joins MMA Offshore

July 28, 2022, by Nadja Skopljak

MMA Offshore has completed the acquisition of Subcon International, a Perth-headquartered provider of stabilization, coastal erosion and engineered reef solutions to the oil and gas, offshore wind and coastal infrastructure sectors.

Integration of Subcon International will commence immediately, with the business set to become part of MMA’s Subsea Services division.

The current Subcon team will continue with the business including the company’s founder Matthew Allen and chief executive officer Cameron Stirling.

The acquisition is said to be in line with MMA’s purpose and strategy bringing a range of new environmental marine solutions within its capability.

Related Article Posted: about 1 month ago MMA Offshore eyes new markets with latest acquisition Posted: about 1 month ago

MMA believes that the purchase will allow it access to new markets with significant potential for growth through a range of innovative solutions including oil and gas decommissioning through Subcon’s rigs to reef offering, attenuating reef systems to combat coastal erosion, scour protection technology and recreational reef developments.

The company also said that it will benefit in terms of enhancement of its sustainability strategy, bringing a range of adjacent environmental marine services such as engineered reefs, wind farm ecology and coastal erosion solutions.

Related Article Posted: 15 days ago Recently converted MMA vessel ready for offshore wind work Posted: 15 days ago

Register for Offshore Energy Exhibition & Conference: