Recently converted MMA vessel ready for offshore wind work

July 13, 2022, by Nadja Skopljak

MMA Offshore has added its first Taiwanese vessel to its fleet following the reflagging of the multipurpose vessel MMA Crystal.

Source: MMA Offshore

A subsea conversion program was completed on MMA Crystal, previously an anchor handling tug supply (AHTS), at the beginning of the year to support the offshore wind market in Taiwan.

The 70-meter-long vessel is expected to shortly begin its first geophysical, geotechnical and ROV work scopes in the region, MMA said.

“With the sustainable development of marine resources at the core of our purpose, we look forward to the MMA Crystal continuing to support the Taiwanese offshore wind market as we continue to grow our capabilities in the region,” the company stated.

At the end of 2021, MMA Offshore formed a joint venture with survey company Global Aqua Survey (GAS) to target the offshore wind sector in Taiwan.

MMA Global Aqua JV combines GAS’ local footprint, track record and experience with MMA’s vessels, marine and subsea expertise to grow the combined service offering.

