New JV to reduce subsea work costs in offshore wind, oil & gas industry

March 17, 2022, by Ajsa Habibic

UK-based Load Monitoring Systems (LMS) and underwater technology company Aquatec Group have formed a joint venture to reduce the cost of subsea installation, maintenance and decommissioning in the offshore wind and oil and gas industry.

Courtesy of Load Monitoring Systems

LMS specialises in designing and manufacturing intelligent load monitoring products for many industry sectors where continual load monitoring, measurement, calibration and testing is required.

Aquatec Group creates instruments, services and solutions for measurement, monitoring and communication underwater.

Together, the companies will collaborate to present a streamlined modular design created to monitor underwater loads and tension.

As described, the wireless subsea load sensing shackle will cater to different design applications, including visual monitoring of the loads on subsea moorings and winches using underwater displays or digital monitoring via signals transmitted wirelessly to the surface or remotely operated vehicle (ROV).

Commenting on the partnership Kirk Anderson, LMS’ managing director, said: ” … Our combined specialist knowledge will benefit not only our businesses but also the wider subsea industry.”

Andy Smerdon, managing director of Aquatec Group, added: “… We believe there is a significant role to play here, in providing real-time and logged data to improve the understanding and performance of subsea equipment – and therefore to reduce the cost of offshore energy.”

