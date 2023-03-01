New phase of Suez Canal’s digital transformation project launched

March 1, 2023, by Fatima Bahtić

The European Bank for Reconstruction and Development (EBRD) has launched the second phase of its technical support program to digitalise the Suez Canal Economic Zone (SCZone).

EBRD

At the end of 2021, the EBRD adopted its digital approach to advancing transition, which sets out a comprehensive framework for how the bank will use its three instruments to support digital transition in the economies where it operates. The instruments included investment, policy engagement and advisory services.

Credit: EBRD

The first phase of the project was launched in August 2020 and successfully completed in 2022, having significantly cut red tape for investors.

For example, the number of procedures for the priority re-engineered services (construction permits, operating licences, industrial registers, practice permits, inspection and control) were reduced by 35 per cent, the length of service delivery for the re-engineered services was cut by 52 per cent, while fees and service charges increased by 110 per cent, according to the authority.

Aiming to streamline administrative formalities and to fast-track the management of investor services, the SCZone authority has established a one-stop shop for investors, managed by its Investor Services Department.

“The EBRD is helping SCZone to develop an efficient, competitive and eco-friendly business environment that is attractive to international investors and that will position the SCZone as a leading space for global trade, industries and services, as well as generate jobs for Egyptians,” according to the officials.

The second phase will include the re-engineering of more than 60 services, including land management, project approvals, environmental approvals, company registration and foreign worker permits.

The technical support will also cover the full automation and digitalisation of the one-stop shop by establishing agile software and hardware solutions.

Specifically, this will produce a fully automated and functioning Investor Services Department (ISD) at the SCZone to better serve and support investors. ISD personnel will also receive comprehensive training to boost their technical skills.

“We are delighted to extend our fruitful partnership with the SCZone and further contribute to the successful delivery of an autonomous, digital and interactive one-stop shop. The SCZone’s project is a good example of how we can speed up the rollout of digital services and assist with the SCZone’s ambition to become a world-class investment hub,” said EBRD Vice President, Banking, Alain Pilloux.

“The cooperation with the Bank in accelerating the process of digital transformation of the SCZone reflects the diversity of development partnerships between the Arab Republic of Egypt and the EBRD at the level of flexible development financing as well as technical support,” the Minister of International Cooperation, Rania A. Al-Mashat and Governor of Egypt at the EBRD, stated.

Al-Mashat added: “The digital transformation project of the SCZone is of particular importance in light of the government of Egypt’s commitment to attracting and promoting investments in this vital region and to stimulating the investment environment, facilitating and simplifying procedures, as well as enhancing the organisation of work and skills development.”

The chairman of the SCZone, Waleid Gamal El-Dien, noted that “one-stop shop service provided by the SCZone to its investors is part of the enabling strategy, which is based on digital transformation as one of the main pillars for the 2020-25 plan”.

“The SCZone aims to provide competitive and simplified business procedures that attract foreign investment. We appreciate the cooperation with the EBRD as we are working on the digitalisation and re-engineering of our investor services. The cooperation also aims to raise the efficiency for affiliated ports and increase their competitiveness.”

Egypt is a founding member of the EBRD. Since the start of the bank’s operations there in 2012 it has invested over €10 billion in 163 projects in the country.

Last month, the Suez Canal Authority signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) with American classification society American Bureau of Shipping (ABS) to collaborate in the field of environmental sustainability. The collaboration aims to provide a framework for cooperation in the areas of environmental sustainability and carbon reduction as part of the efforts to transform the Suez Canal into a green canal within the 2030 green strategy.