New rig deals bolster day rates and lift Diamond Offshore’s backlog to $1.6 billion
Offshore drilling contractor Diamond Offshore Drilling tucked under its belt new contracts and extensions for its rig fleet in the U.S. Gulf of Mexico, the UK, and Senegal during the second quarter of 2023. Thanks to the tightening of the offshore drilling market fundamentals, the rig owner is expecting a further boost in day rates and fleet utilisation in the foreseeable future.
