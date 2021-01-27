New shore power system to further cut Port of Gothenburg’s carbon footprint

January 27, 2021, by Naida Hakirevic

More ships will be able to connect to shoreside power at Swedish Port of Gothenburg within a few weeks, the port authority revealed.

The Gothenburg Port Authority has been working for a long time to encourage ships calling at the port to benefit from shore power when at berth instead of keeping their engines running.

The shoreside power system is currently undergoing tests at yet another quay, the port authority said, adding that there is the potential to reduce carbon emissions by 650 tonnes per year.

The Port of Gothenburg Ro-Ro Terminal and a DFDS vessel moored at Quay 712. Photo: Gothenburg Port Authority

By connecting ships at berth to a shoreside power facility, carbon emissions can be cut substantially, and emissions of sulphur dioxide and nitric oxide can be reduced to a minimum. This solution also offers a quieter port environment and an improved working environment on board.

The busiest quay at the port – Quay 712 at the Gothenburg Ro-Ro Terminal – is currently undergoing final testing of its shoreside power facility. For shoreside power to work it is not enough to have a landside facility – a ship must also be equipped to use the system.

Ferry operator DFDS is investing heavily in adapting its ships to shoreside power and its vessel Flandria Seaways will be the first to connect to the new facility.

“A growing proportion of our ships are being adapted to connect to shoreside power and it will become increasingly important for ports to offer a shoreside power option,” Poul Woodall, Senior Advisor Climate & Environment at DFDS, commented.

Energy Port next in line?

The next shoreside power project at the port was initiated last year. This time around it is the Energy Port that is being investigated with an eye to installing a future shoreside power facility.

The project is unique as the Port of Gothenburg would in that case be the first port in the world to have shoreside power for tankers in a hazardous area.

Planning and implementation are scheduled to take place during 2021, with commissioning scheduled for 2022.

The annual reduction in carbon emissions generated by ships connecting to a shoreside power supply is estimated at 2,100 tonnes. The port hopes to be able to spread the concept to other ports and lay the foundation for a standard for shoreside power within hazardous areas.

“We are looking forward to moving ahead with this work. What is most satisfying is that we are able to commission yet another facility at the Ro-Ro Terminal following excellent collaboration with DFDS and the terminal operator Gothenburg Roro Terminal,” Nikol Nielsen Gulis, Head of Project Management at the Gothenburg Port Authority, said.

Shoreside power facilities are also available at the Stena Line quays, and at Quay 700 at the Gothenburg Ro-Ro Terminal.