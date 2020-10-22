Nexans Aurora getting its cable lay equipment
The installation of the MAATS cable lay equipment onboard the cable-laying vessel (CLV) Nexans Aurora has commenced.
On 14 October, MAATS and Marine Fabricators installation team arrived at the Ulstein Verft shipyard to begin the installation, which kicked off with the two lay wheels being fitted at the stern.
Following the lay wheels, final installation work is now being completed on the MAATS tensioners and 75t SWL Capstan.
Nexans signed a deal with Ulstein Verft for the Aurora in July 2018. The shipbuilder started working on the vessel in February last year.
Designed by Skipsteknisk, the ST-297 CLV has a 31m long beam and can accommodate up to 90 persons. It also has a 10,000t capacity split turntable and a deadweight of 17,000t.
Once delivered in 2021, Nexans Aurora will be able to perform power cable laying, including bundle laying, jointing and repair, and cable system protection and trenching.
