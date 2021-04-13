Nexans Norway inks $23.6M ROV contract with IKM Subsea

April 13, 2021, by Amir Garanovic

Subsea cables specialist Nexans Norway has signed an ROV services contract with subsea services provider IKM Subsea, reportedly worth NOK 200 million ($23.6 million).

Illustration (Courtesy of IKM Subsea)

Under the three-year agreement signed by the parties, IKM Subsea will deliver remotely operated vehicle (ROV) services on cable laying vessels CLV Nexans Skagerrak, and CLV Nexans Aurora.

IKM Subsea will also be providing third party vessel support as part of the contract.

According to media reports, the contract also contains two yearly extension options.

Øystein Stjern, executive vice president for subsea and renewables at IKM Group, said: “I am pleased that Nexans have chosen IKM Subsea as their partner for ROV services. We’ve had an excellent working relationship with Nexans Norway over the last eight years and the fact that they are extending the contract by 5 years is a testament to the quality of service IKM Subsea have supplied”.

Bjørn Ladegård, director at Installation and Services, Subsea and Land Systems Business Group at Nexans Norway, said: “Nexans has been satisfied with the high class ROV services delivered by IKM Subsea over the past years and are looking forward to continuing building our relationship to continue this journey”.