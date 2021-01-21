Nexans takes Havila Phoenix on charter
Oslo-listed Havila Shipping has entered into a charter contract with Nexans Norway for the subsea vessel Havila Phoenix.
The contract is for a firm period of 90 days with optional periods of 90 days.
According to Havila, the contract should commence during April 2021.
Havila Phoenix has since 2013 served DeepOcen, under a charterparty with firm period until May 2023 with further options.
However, Havila Shipping terminated the charter with DeepOcean on 11 December 2020.
The 127.4 metres long subsea vessel, with accommodation for 140 persons, launched from Havyard Leirvik yard in 2009.
