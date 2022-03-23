Nippon Paint Marine antifouling for Evergreen’s 24,000 TEU boxships

March 23, 2022, by Naida Hakirevic Prevljak

Ever Alot, believed to be the world’s largest containership by TEU-carrying capacity, has floated out with Nippon Paint Marine antifouling and anti-corrosion systems protecting the vessel’s 400-meter-long hull.

Photo: Nippon Paint Marine

When delivered, the 24,000 TEU class Ever Alot will be the first of four new A-Class box ships set to join the Evergreen fleet from China’s Hudong-Zhonghua Shipyard.

Nippon Paint Marine is supplying coating systems to all four of the 24,000 TEU class sisterships Evergreen has entrusted to Hudong-Zhonghua Shipyard, in an extensive scope of supply that includes the A-LF Sea antifouling system.

“The … copper-silyl-acrylate antifouling is proven to have good fuel savings effect, largely through the use of our … hydrophilic hydrogel technology. This has been verified to reduce frictional resistance considerably,” Steven Chang, Director of Nippon Paint Marine (Taiwan), commented.

During the construction of the Ever Alot, A-LF Sea 150 was applied to the hull. In total, Nippon Paint Marine supplied 20 different types of paint for myriad areas of the vessel.

In addition to the antifouling system, the company also provided E-Marine anti-corrosion coatings for the hull, cargo holds and decks, and a NOA 60 HS system for the ships’ ballast tanks.

South Korea’s Samsung Heavy Industries is also building three 24,000 TEU class vessels with A LF-Sea fouling protection, one of these vessels was delivered in 2021.

Ever Arm and Ever Art will be delivered later this year.