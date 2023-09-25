NKT cable-laying vessel moves to biofuel

September 25, 2023, by Nadja Skopljak

Denmark-based NKT has certified its cable-laying vessel (CLV) NKT Victoria to use biofuels such as hydrotreated vegetable oil (HVO) as part of its decarbonization goals.

Source: NKT

NKT reported that the certification allows the reduction of carbon footprint from the vessel’s fuel consumption by more than 98%.

According to the Danish company, this HVO certification is an important step towards achieving the SBTi-approved target of reducing scope 1 and 2 by 90% in 2030 compared to 2019.

The biofuel certification was conducted by DNV.

“With the biofuel certification of NKT Victoria, we once again show our sustainability commitment as a leading company in the industry,” said Claes Westerlind, President and CEO of NKT.

“This will lead to significant reductions in the carbon emission from our offshore operations and is a key element in our reaching science-based decarbonization targets. Operating on biofuel also allows us to continue to meet our customer’s increasing expectations for low-carbon operations.”

NKT Victoria was inaugurated in 2017. With the move to biofuel, NKT believes that the CLV strengthens its position as one of the most energy-efficient cable-laying vessels in the industry.

In mid-August, NKT reported it had set a record for its high-voltage order backlog in the second quarter of 2023, standing at €7.6 billion, an increase from €7 billion that was reported at the end of Q1 2023.

The success came shortly after the Danish company announced its plans to boost its high-voltage power cable business with a €1 billion investment in a new factory in Sweden and a power cable vessel.