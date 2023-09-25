NKT cable-laying vessel moves to biofuel
Denmark-based NKT has certified its cable-laying vessel (CLV) NKT Victoria to use biofuels such as hydrotreated vegetable oil (HVO) as part of its decarbonization goals.
NKT reported that the certification allows the reduction of carbon footprint from the vessel’s fuel consumption by more than 98%.
According to the Danish company, this HVO certification is an important step towards achieving the SBTi-approved target of reducing scope 1 and 2 by 90% in 2030 compared to 2019.
The biofuel certification was conducted by DNV.
“With the biofuel certification of NKT Victoria, we once again show our sustainability commitment as a leading company in the industry,” said Claes Westerlind, President and CEO of NKT.
“This will lead to significant reductions in the carbon emission from our offshore operations and is a key element in our reaching science-based decarbonization targets. Operating on biofuel also allows us to continue to meet our customer’s increasing expectations for low-carbon operations.”
NKT Victoria was inaugurated in 2017. With the move to biofuel, NKT believes that the CLV strengthens its position as one of the most energy-efficient cable-laying vessels in the industry.
In mid-August, NKT reported it had set a record for its high-voltage order backlog in the second quarter of 2023, standing at €7.6 billion, an increase from €7 billion that was reported at the end of Q1 2023.
The success came shortly after the Danish company announced its plans to boost its high-voltage power cable business with a €1 billion investment in a new factory in Sweden and a power cable vessel.