NKT secures cable agreement for major wind farms offshore Sweden

May 30, 2023, by Adnan Durakovic

OX2 and Ingka Investments have entered into a conditional agreement with NKT for the delivery and installation of export power cables for two wind farm projects offshore Sweden.

Illustration (Courtesy of NKT)

Under the agreement, NKT’s facility in Karlskrona, Sweden, will deliver the cables for the recently awarded Galene project. The agreement also covers the Triton offshore wind farm.

”As offshore wind in Sweden sets to take off, we are pleased to be engaging with OX2 and Ingka Investments on their first projects in Sweden with the supply of both off- and onshore export power cables,” said Michael C. Hjorth, Chief Commercial Officer at NKT.

The agreement will enable OX2 and Ingka Investments to start realising the projects following the grant of final permits, the developers said.

According to the agreement, NKT will supply and install up to 210 kilometres of offshore and onshore export cables required for the Galene and Triton wind farms.

”This is the second conditional contract for our offshore projects Galene and Triton in Sweden, which includes both the supply and installation of offshore export cables targeting the use of the installation vessel NKT Victoria. We are incredibly happy to engage with NKT and bringing key Swedish manufacturers into our first Swedish offshore projects,” said Emelie Zakrisson, Head of Offshore Wind Development, OX2 Sweden.

OX2 is developing three offshore wind farms in Sweden together with Ingka Investments: Galene on the west coast, Triton, in the south of Sweden, and Aurora, between the islands Gotland and Öland.

The final approval of the projects is made by the Government of Sweden and the projects have the potential to produce more than 30 TWh of electricity, according to the developers.

Related Article Posted: 6 months ago Geophysical survey completed for Swedish offshore wind farm Posted: 6 months ago

The 400 MW Galene, the northern part of the 1.7 GW Galatea-Galene project, will be built about 21 kilometres west of Varberg and comprise up to 21 wind turbines across an area of ​​42 square kilometres.

The 1.8 GW Triton is situated within the Swedish economic zone and off the coast of Skåne. The wind farm is located some 30 kilometres south of Ystad and will comprise up to 129 wind turbines with a maximum height of 370 metres.

If built to full capacity, the Triton offshore wind farm would produce 7.5 TWh of electricity per year, enough to meet the needs of around 1.5 million households.