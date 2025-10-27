NOIA depicts Gulf of America as anchor of US energy independence and maritime strength

NOIA sees Gulf Coast’s potential for global CCUS hub
Business & Finance
October 27, 2025, by Melisa Cavcic

A new report, published by the National Ocean Industries Association (NOIA), has painted the Gulf of America (U.S. Gulf of Mexico) as one of the world’s most valuable and dynamic offshore energy regions, spotlighting it as a critical engine of innovation, economic strength, and national security.

Illustration; Source: NOIA

After unveiling Gulf of America Forward, a new report and digital platform showcasing the U.S. Gulf’s role in the nation’s energy future, NOIA explains that the report details how the Gulf continues to lead the world in responsible offshore energy production, delivering some of the lowest-carbon barrels globally while driving accessible, high-wage jobs across all 50 states.

Erik Milito, NOIA’s President, emphasized: “The Gulf of America is not a legacy asset, it’s a strategic platform for America’s energy leadership. It gives our nation a crucial edge in a rapidly evolving global energy landscape. As global demand rises, driven by population growth, AI-powered data centers, electrification, and industrial expansion, the Gulf of America is uniquely positioned to meet that challenge.

“With world-class reserves, advanced technology, a highly skilled workforce, and strong environmental stewardship, it delivers secure, affordable, and lower-emission energy to Americans and our allies.”

The report highlights that the U.S. Gulf produces over 15% of oil. As worldwide demand for oil and natural gas continues to grow, the National Ocean Industries Association portrays the Gulf of America as a premier energy region, providing dependable, lower-emission energy that supports America’s allies and strengthens its economic foundation.

“As power demand rises through the expansion of the global middle class and the growth of AI and hyperscale data centers, the Gulf of America provides stable, accessible energy that fuels transportation, supports manufacturing and agriculture, and helps keep costs low for working families and small businesses,” added NOIA.

Based on the report’s findings, the Gulf’s offshore industry supports over 400,000 jobs nationwide and contributes more than $36 billion annually to U.S. GDP, enabling billions of dollars from energy production in the Gulf to flow annually to the U.S. Treasury as well as hundreds of millions to coastal states.

Moreover, the region’s offshore operations are said to produce some of the lowest-carbon barrels in the world, supported by innovative technology and decades of environmental progress. Through the Rigs-to-Reefs program, hundreds of decommissioned platforms have become thriving marine habitats.

The report elaborates that the Gulf of America acts as America’s energy independence and maritime strength anchor, since its production ensures that the U.S. and its allies have access to secure, domestically produced energy, insulating the nation from global supply disruptions and hostile regimes.

“Offshore infrastructure and shipyards in the Gulf also directly support energy security operations and maritime dominance, reinforcing America’s strategic advantage in the world,” added NOIA, noting that Gulf expertise is fueling progress in next-generation offshore energy, from carbon capture and storage (CCS) to offshore hydrogen, wind, and even deep-sea mineral development.

According to the report, the region’s combination of infrastructure, research, and workforce makes it the ideal proving ground for the technologies that will define the next chapter of global energy innovation. The report calls for consistent offshore lease sales, efficient permitting, and forward-looking regulatory frameworks to ensure American prosperity for decades to come.

Milito concluded: “The Gulf of America also serves as a gateway for emerging energy sources, from offshore wind and carbon storage and deep sea mining to next-generation exploration, development and production innovation.

“Together, these technologies create additive benefits that strengthen our nation’s energy security and global competitiveness. With the right policies in place, the Gulf’s potential is far from reaching its limit, in fact, the Gulf of America is just getting started.”

