North Sea FPSO job goes to EnerMech

April 14, 2025, by Melisa Cavcic

EnerMech, an Aberdeen-headquartered integrated solutions specialist, has landed a new assignment for a floating production, storage, and offloading (FPSO) vessel operating in the North Sea on the UK Continental Shelf (UKCS).

FPSO Anasuria; Source: EnerMech

The Scottish firm’s three-year cranes and lifting services contract for the FPSO Anasuria, deployed at the Anasuria cluster 127 kilometers east of Aberdeen in the central North Sea, has been secured following a competitive tendering process.

The deal, awarded by Anasuria Operating Company (AOC), a UK-based jointly controlled firm by Ping Petroleum and Hibiscus Petroleum’s Anasuria Hibiscus UK, is said to build on the existing relationship between the duo established through the previous duty holder, Petrofac, since October 2020.

Charles ‘Chuck’ Davison Jnr, EnerMech’s CEO, highlighted: “This award is another strong endorsement of our expertise in delivering critical lifting and maintenance solutions in the North Sea and supporting FPSOs. It highlights the growing confidence in EnerMech’s ability to deliver consistent, high-quality solutions for the offshore industry.

“By building trusted, direct relationships with clients like AOC, we are driving value through our integrated capabilities and reinforcing EnerMech’s position as the partner of choice for offshore operations.” 

AOC acts as the installation and pipeline operator for the vessel and cluster. Thanks to the latest deal, EnerMech will continue to provide its core crew of crane operator/mechanics to conduct maintenance and operations alongside additional personnel for any major maintenance and project-related work.

Graeme Cook, EnerMech’s VP Lifting Solutions (West), stated: “Our teams are fully equipped and experienced to deliver safe, efficient day-to-day crane maintenance and operations for the Anasuria FPSO.

“This includes mobilising our teams for any major maintenance projects that arise, ensuring the vessel’s lifting operations remain reliable and productive. It’s a fantastic opportunity for our experts to build on this existing partnership and continue to deliver the highest standards of service.” 

Furthermore, a dedicated onshore support team will be backed by cranes and lifting technical expertise and engineering and technical support from the company’s Aberdeen office. The FPSO was installed and commissioned in 1996. Afterward, the Guillemot ACookTeal, and Teal South fields were tied back to the unit.

At the end of August 2024, Ocean Installer, part of the Moreld Group, was put in charge of the Teal West subsea tie-back project to the FPSO Anasuria, which will extend the production lifespan of the unit. Offshore operations are planned to start in fall 2025.

The Teal West oilfield lies in the production license P2535 within Block 21/24d of the Central North Sea, approximately 155 km northeast of Peterhead and 87 kilometers west of the UK-Norway median, at a water depth of 90 meters.

Recently, EnerMech also secured work with SBM Offshore for pre-commissioning duties on another FPSO destined for deployment at ExxonMobil’s fourth oil project in Guyana’s Stabroek block.

