North Sea Link wins prestigious energy award

June 27, 2022, by Nadja Skopljak

The National Grid has received the 2022 International Edison Award from the Edison Electric Institute (EEI) for the North Sea Link (NSL) interconnector between Norway and the UK.

Presented annually and selected by a panel of former energy industry executives, the Edison Award is said to be the electric power industry’s highest honor in the United States.

“National Grid is honored to receive the prestigious International Edison Award from EEI,” said National Grid CEO John Pettigrew.

“The NSL is critical to providing our customers with the affordable, reliable, and clean energy they want and deserve, and it is helping to shape the future of the electric power industry by establishing technologies that increase flexibility for the energy grid, which enables us to efficiently reduce carbon emissions.”

Related Article Posted: 3 months ago Prysmian finishes North Sea Link ahead of schedule Posted: 3 months ago

The 1,400 MW North Sea Link, owned by Statnett and the British National Grid, runs between the Suldal municipality in Norway and the Newcastle area in England.

The 720-kilometer interconnector was completed in early June 2021 and on 18 June transmission between the two countries was tested for the first time.

The €1.6 billion project started commercial operations on 1 October 2021.

Register for Offshore Energy Exhibition & Conference: