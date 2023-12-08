Norway’s largest zero-emission ferry launched in Turkey

December 8, 2023, by Naida Hakirevic Prevljak

Turkish Cemre Shipyard has launched NB1091 Hinnøy, Norway’s largest zero-emission ferry.

Cemre Shipyard

The launching ceremony took place at the shipyard in Yalova, on December 6, 2023.

The zero-emission double-ended car and passenger ferry will operate on battery-electric power. It was ordered by Norwegian ferry company Torghatten Nord AS in April last year.

A year ago, the Turkish shipyard held a keel-laying ceremony for the unit.

Planned to operate on the Bognes – Lødingen route in the Northern part of Norway, Hinnøy will normally operate battery-electric with all power originating from the grid onshore through high-capacity automated charging connections. In case shore power is unavailable biodiesel generators will provide sufficient power for normal operation.

NB1091 Hinnøy will have record one-hour transit time and speed among Norwegian electric-powered ferries.

The 117-meter-long roll-on/roll-off passenger and vehicle ferry will have the capacity to carry 399 passengers and be built according to DNV class rules.