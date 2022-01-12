Norwegian firms partner up for new subsea technology

January 12, 2022, by Nadja Skopljak

Norway’s IK-Group and Nautilus Subsea have signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) to together deliver new subsea technology to the industry.

End-user benefits will include accelerated project execution which will deliver cost-saving through reduced offshore campaigns and vessel time, IK-Group stated, adding that future maintenance and life of field management brings added benefit.

“We are excited to enter into this partnership with IK. By combining Nautilus’ strong experience with delivery of high-quality subsea products along with IK’s strong market position and their ability to take on complex projects, we see a huge potential in this collaboration,” said managing director at Nautilus Subsea, Kjetil Høyer.

Nautilus has developed a new horizontal tie-in system that utilizes the latest technology within fabrication and subsea metrology, resulting in the patented and field-proven H-Mode.

The same platform is therefore utilized for all tie-in applications such as rigid spool and pipeline tie-in, flexible and umbilical tie-in, as well as pig launchers and receivers.

According to the companies, this will ultimately benefit the end users by allowing pipe size ranges from 6″ to 42″, a simple, robust and reliable design, low manufacturing cost, simplified ROV operated tooling package, qualified tie-in system for rigid spools and Qualified Freudenberg Optima subsea connector.

”This is a significant milestone for IK as it now increases our Subsea offering to include specific tie-in and tie-back solutions, along with our widely known expertise in deepwater subsea maintenance and repair solutions technology,” said Roddy Brown, IK’s business development director for Subsea.

“Furthermore, it opens up a new market segment to us specially looking at greenfield developments, which nicely compliments IK’s existing subsea expertise and can deliver real value to our clients. I am really excited to see this partnership grow.”