Norwegian ship owner’s vessel secures more work with Equinor

October 31, 2023, by Melisa Cavcic

Norwegian offshore vessel operator Havila Shipping has gotten its hands on a contract extension for a platform supply vessel (PSV), which is working for Equinor, a compatriot state-owned energy giant.

PSV Havila Foresight; Source: Havila Shipping

Equinor has now exercised an option with Havila Shipping for a fixed period of one year. As a result, the PSV Havila Foresight’s assignment has been prolonged, so that, the vessel can carry out work for the Norwegian energy giant in 2024.

However, the vessel’s stay may be prolonged even further, as Equinor has three additional one-year options for the period from 2025 to the end of 2027.

With an overall length of 93.9 m, a breadth of 19.7 m, and a deck area of 1,046 m2, the 2007-built PSV Havila Foresight is of MT 6010 MK II design. It can accommodate 30 people and comes with a DWT of 4,785 t.

This extension deal follows Havila Shipping’s sale of three vessels, which are currently working for Shell UK. In addition, Reach Subsea exercised an option a few weeks ago to extend the existing contract for one of the firm’s inspection, maintenance, and repair (IMR), survey, and construction vessels.