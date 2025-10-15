Energy Paradise at sea
Back to overview
Home Fossil Energy Norwegian shipowner lands fresh contracts for PSV pair

Norwegian shipowner lands fresh contracts for PSV pair

Vessels
October 15, 2025, by Dragana Nikše

Norwegian vessel owner and operator Golden Energy Offshore Services (GEOS) has secured new contracts for two platform supply vessels (PSVs) from its fleet.

PSV Energy Paradise (for illustration purposes only); Source: GEOS

The new term contracts encompassing two PSVs of PX121 design were signed with what the Norwegian firm describes as a prestigious international charterer.

The first contract is scheduled to begin in December 2025 and last for 210 days plus options. The second one is set to start in January 2026 and last 120 days plus options.

GEOS notes that these contracts secure a substantial portion of utilization and add revenues of over $6 million to its backlog. They are said to be made at market levels for this type of vessel.

The company operates five PSVs, four of which are of PX121 design. These are Energy Passion, Energy Partner, Energy Pace, and Energy Paradise. The remaining PSV, Energy Swan, is of ST 216 L design.

Earlier this year, GEOS secured work for one of its multi-purpose support vessels (MPSV), Energy Duchess, as well as landed a contract extension for one PSV and concluded a contract for another.

OE logo

Power Your Brand With Offshore Energy ⤵️

Take the spotlight and anchor your brand in the heart of the offshore world!

Join us for bigger impact and amplify your presence in the heart of the offshore energy community!

ADVERTISE on Offshore-Energy.biz
Related news

List of highlighted news articles